Side facts on Bismarck’s sidewalks

Here’s an interesting fact about Bismarck: There are 461 miles of sidewalk throughout the city. If you were to stretch that out and put it all together as one, long sidewalk, it would be long enough to get you all the way to Williston and back.

The city uses trivia facts like this to make sure people are aware of their responsibilities for sidewalks on their property.

To learn what you can and cannot do on sidewalks that cross your property, visit the “Sidewalks and Driveways” page on the Bismarck City Government website: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/276/Sidewalks-Driveways