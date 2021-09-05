Side swipe on Highway 2 near Williston leaves one injured

A side swipe involving two vehicles on Highway 2 near Williston sent one woman to the hospital with a minor injury Sunday morning at 11:14 a.m.

A 53-year-old man from Bemidji, MN, who was driving a 2017 Dodge Caravan, attempted to make an improper left turn near the intersection of Highway 85 while in the right lane.

While attempting to make the turn, he hit the passenger side of a 2021 Ford F250 which was driving in the left lane just behind him.

The driver of the Dodge Caravan was accompanied by a 34-year-old woman from Bemidji, MN and 4 juveniles. None of them were injured in the accident.

As for the occupants of the Ford F250, the driver was a 45-year-old man from Six Lakes, MI who was driving with a 51-year-old woman who was also from Six Lakes. The driver received no injuries while the passenger was transported by ambulance to CHI Saint Alexus in Williston with minor injuries.

The Bemidji man has been cited for making an improper left turn.