Sights, smells of Medora fire

A fire that could be seen for miles.

Brandon Miller was passing through town to get gas where he works at the C-Store on Thursday afternoon.

He was headed home to Dickinson from west of Medora at about 3 p.m., about two hours after the fire was called in.

Miller says none of his co-workers knew what was going on at that point — so he got out of town as quick as he could.

“The smoke was so high you could see it over the hills, and so every mile we got closer, it just got worse and worse,” said Miller.

“And you drove right into it?“

“Pretty much, yeah. It kinda made me sick. It was like, especially that burnt plastic smell,” he said.

He tells us the fire smelled worse than rotten eggs, and he was scared his place of work would be gone Friday morning.