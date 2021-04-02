Sights, smells of Medora fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire that could be seen for miles.

Brandon Miller was passing through town to get gas where he works at the C-Store on Thursday afternoon.

He was headed home to Dickinson from west of Medora at about 3 p.m., about two hours after the fire was called in.

Miller says none of his co-workers knew what was going on at that point — so he got out of town as quick as he could.

“The smoke was so high you could see it over the hills, and so every mile we got closer, it just got worse and worse,” said Miller.

And you drove right into it?

“Pretty much, yeah. It kinda made me sick. It was like, especially that burnt plastic smell,” he said.

He tells us the fire smelled worse than rotten eggs, and he was scared his place of work would be gone Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Evangel Pastor Josh Skjoldal

Distracted Driving

Hiring Spree; Higher Costs

Sights & Smells

Burgum to Medora

Property Fire

Medora Fire Latest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Mask Mandate Bill

Thermal Imaging

Fair Hiring

Easter Egg Hunt

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Medora Fire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News