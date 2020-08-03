Sightseeing for sunflowers? Use this interactive tool from ND Tourism Division

North Dakota’s sunflower crop is shaping up nicely in 2020.

The latest USDA crop report says 72 percent of sunflowers in North Dakota are in “good” or “excellent” condition.

August tends to be the most beautiful time of year for those flowers — and if you’re in the mood to go sightseeing to see our state’s sunflower crop up close, the North Dakota Tourism Division has set up an online tool to help you plan your trip.

It’s a web page that features a map of several sunflower fields in our state. And if you scroll a bit further down, you’ll find GPS coordinates for each field along with weekly photo updates.

North Dakota led the nation in non-oil sunflower production in 2019.

