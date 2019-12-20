Sign Warriors: Promoting Safer Roads

WILLISTON — Williams County Highway Department held a lunch and tour for fourth-grade students in Williams County on Thursday.

“We’re just shy of 100 fatalities in North Dakota alone this year. We’re at 95, that’s horrible,” said Dale Heglund, Director for North Dakota Local Technical Assistance Program.

This high number is due to many reasons such as drinking and driving, texting and driving and much more, but one you might not even think of — lack of road sign visibility.

“Maybe a paintball shot at a sign. It doesn’t look that bad, but at night, it means the sign is really not legible. It means that stealing a sign, well it’s neat to have, but it means that somebody might go through an intersection,” said Heglund.

Teens and young adults usually are the main culprits to take on such acts, he said, and with that, the Williams County Highway Department and Sheriff Department have taken initiative.

“We want to start teaching the students young around the fourth or fifth grade level for the factors as they get older. The things they learned when they were younger they’ll then corporate. It’s a form of life long learning,” said Amy Nickoloff, School Resource Deputy.

As a way to promote lifelong learning, they’ve created Sign Warriors.

“We’ve created a new calendar, the 2020 calendar, which comprises of fourth-grade posters. These posters show Captain Marvel representing a style of Sign Warrior that protects our signs and what the kids thought of it will stick with them forever,” Heglund said.

Making the ultimate goal…

“To focus on every aspect of the roadway and making them safe and keeping them safe,” said Heglund.