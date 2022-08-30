NEW TOWN, N.D. (KXNET) — Current and former service members were honored at an event in New Town on Tuesday.

At the military appreciation event, current and former military personnel were recognized for their service.

Students from schools from all over Fort Berthold were in attendance.

“This is something that they do very, very well, largely in Indian Country in general. And that is, they expose their children to the price of liberty. And this is why Native American people serve at a much higher rate than any other demographic in the country,” said North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer (R).

According to the National Indian Council on Aging, Inc, Native Americans serve in Armed Forces at five times the national average.

And since 9/11, nearly 19% of all Native Americans have served in the armed forces.

“Native Americans serve in the military forces at a greater ratio and percentage than any other ethnicity or race in America. And that’s often forgotten. Often we’re seen as the people probably most mistreated, but at the same time here, we step up when we serve,” said Mark Fox, the chairman of MHA Nation.

An appearance was made by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, who travel all over the country and world, showcasing drill movements.

The drill exhibition concluded with rifle inspections demonstrating elaborate rifle spins and tosses.

“I hope that we spread the message of the Marine Corps and express that the Marine Corps is not only a very professional environment, but we’re the best warfighting element that the United States has to offer,” said Corporal Blake Behrens, the number two rifle inspector for the Silent Drill Platoon.

Chairman Fox, a veteran of the Marine Corps himself, says this event was important for kids to see to have an appreciation for our service members.

“The youth being here, our students being here, is probably the most important group to come because they get a sense of understanding what it is to serve, what it is to serve your community. Not just in the military, but what does it mean to have that commitment to others. And that’s what the Marine Corps does and all branches do,” said Chairman Fox.

The U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon ended their tour last Friday but extended it to accommodate this event in New Town.