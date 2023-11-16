UPDATE: 11/16/2023, 4:45 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Silver Alert for 85-year-old James Roberts has been canceled.

According to the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services, Roberts has been located and is now safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/16/2023, 3:43 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 85-year-old James Roberts.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, he is a white male, 5’6″, 190 pounds, with green eyes and no hair.

Roberts was last seen wearing a yellow NDSU long-sleeve shirt, plaid pajama pants, and no shoes in the area of 9th Ave W and Fairway St in Dickinson.

It’s noted that James gets easily confused and disoriented. He left his house Thursday morning saying that he was going to see his sister in Texas, but he has not driven in several months and has poor vision and hearing.

The vehicle he could be driving is a silver/aluminum 2014 GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with North Dakota plates that read: 880APD.

If you see him, you are asked to call (701) 456-7610.

This is just an image of the vehicle, not the actual vehicle.