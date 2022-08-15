Update 08/15/22 7:48 am: According to law enforcement officials, Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte has been safely located in Rock Lake.

Original story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for 77-year-old Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte by the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He is described as a American Indian male with white hair and brown eyes. Jeanotte is five feet and five inches tall, weighing 170 pounds.

He was last seen in the early morning of Aug. 15 along BIA Road 12 in Belcourt. He is believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Chevy Silverado Duramax with Turtle Mountain license plates.

If you have any information on Cecil “Sonny” Jeanotte’s whereabouts, you can contact the BIA at (701) 477-6134.