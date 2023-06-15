UPDATE: 6/15/2023, 6:56 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Silver Alert that was issued for Thomas Mayer has been canceled. Mayer was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6/15/2023, 6:34 p.m.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Thomas Mayer.

According to the alert, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation were requested to help by Bismarck Police Department.

Mayer is 5’8″, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. He has glasses and was last seen wearing a black down vest, plaid shirt, and possibly tan pants.

Mayer’s last know whereabouts were on June 15 at the Sanford Broadway Same-Day Clinic, located at 300 North 7th Street in Bismarck. It’s believed that he’s driving a Maroon Toyota RAV 4 with North Dakota plates reading 785B0R.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Bismarck PD at (701) 223-1212.

Not the Actual Vehicle