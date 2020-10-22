Silver Alert canceled, Raymond Payne located

10/22/20, 6 p.m.

The Silver Alert for Raymond Payne has been canceled. Payne was located.

10/22/20, 5:28 p.m.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Raymond Payne, 68, of Dickinson, at the request of the Dickinson Police Department.

Payne is a 68-year-old white male, who is 5’5″ and 220 pounds with hazel eyes, grey hair and is balding. He was last seen Oct. 21 at 11:04 a.m. MT at Dakota Community Bank in Dickinson.

He is believed to be driving a 2003 White Dodge Caravan with a North Dakota License Plate, No: 254AKB.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, dark shoes and a light colored undershirt.

Payne has a medical condition that warrants concern for his safety if he is not located.

If you have any information, contact Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759.