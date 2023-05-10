BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — One part of a Bismarck middle school is off limits after the winter’s heavy snowfall damaged the roof.

It happened in April, at Simle Middle School — when teachers noticed pieces of the ceiling in the auditorium were crumbling. Workers took a closer look and say the massive snowfall was putting too much weight on the building.

Now, Bismarck public school supervisors say they’re replacing the wood beams in the auditorium with steel ones. However, they don’t know how much it’ll cost yet. This week, the school board approved the replacement project, declaring the matter an emergency.

“We really wanted to make that special for them, so I do, I absolutely believe this will be a part of Simle history for a long, long time,” said Simle Principal, Russell Riehl. “And I think when it’s all said and done, we’re going to have a much more current and a much more usable innovative space than we had before.”

Riehl says he hopes the repairs will be finished by the fall.