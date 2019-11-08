Simle’s 5 ‘ROCKS’

BISMARCK — As a way for students to remember what it takes to have a positive learning environment, Simle Middle School has created an acronym.

“Responsibility, Organization, Curious, Kind and Success,” Simle eighth-grader Hailey Romans said.

As a part of a new pilot, the school has come up with the Spartan five ROCKS.

ROCKS is an acronym for responsibility, organization, curiosity, kindness and success.

It is on display throughout the school to remind students of its importance.

Each letter stands for a word that contributes to the positive culture being created around the school.

It teaches the students to use a positive approach to not only their behavior but also their actions.

Principal Russ Riehl believes positive reinforcement rather than disciplining kids allows a teaching a moment for the kids.

The purpose of the five ROCKS is to build character and keep a safe environment for the school.

The acronym is just one of the many changes being implemented at Simle Middle School as part of a new partnership with Sanford Health.