Simple surgery goes wrong

Imagine going to the doctor for what should be a simple procedure, but ending up with years of medical problems instead. That’s what happened to one North Dakota man

55-year-old Brian Axelson, and his wife, walked into a facility in December of 2015 and braced themselves for a gallbladder procedure. Little did they know, it would lead to major health complications down the road.

“So essentially he hit the golden birthday of 50 and I started having him make that first physical get taken care of. Then shortly after that, he started having stomach issues,” said Leanna Axelson.

After a trip to the ER, and being referred to a surgeon it was suggested that her husband Brian have his gall bladder removed.

“What we found during that first initial week following, he didn’t recover as quickly as they thought he should, in fact, he got worse,” she said.

Another trip to the doctor revealed Brian’s bowel duct had been cut and blood supply to his liver had stopped.

“From that point, we were referred down to Minnesota for further testing, evaluation, and consultations,” she said.

Fast forward almost four years later, Brian has had over 10 extensive surgeries and over 75 medical diagnostic tests and procedures. The extent of his day is sitting at home just watching TV because even walking up a flight of stairs is hard. With pain in his body, Brian says it’s hard for him to enjoy things that he’s used to.

“Pretty much a normal day is just getting up and trying to get up and get going and trying to breathe and that’s about it,” said Axelson.

He said some days are more difficult than others. He’s able to press on with the support of his family, but he’s also made new connections that keep him going.

“They are my support mechanism. That’s basically that, and the people from Mayo. They’re there to stand behind me and give me a pat on the back and keep on going.”

With monthly, sometimes weekly, visits to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, hospital bills and travel expenses have piled up. But the generosity of some friends has started to help alleviate those costs.

Even if they don’t receive help, he’s not complaining. He and his wife said there’s no point in looking back and saying what if, they just want to focus on a bright and healthy future.

He said, “It’s just part of life, and you deal with what comes every day and just do the best you can and hope everything turns out OK.”

The last trip to Minnesota was supposed to be only four days but ended up being 19 days and costing $3,000. A GoFundme account has been set up by his friends, which will hopefully help them with future costs.

