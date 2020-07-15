Sims bridge to be preserved for years to come

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday was moving day for the Sims bridge in Morton County, and with a couple of tugs of a chain, and a really big crane, it was off its piers where it sat for more than a century.

For 104 years, people have used the Sims bridge just north of Almont to cross tiny Sims creek.

Through heat, floods, blizzards and thunderstorms, the Sims bridge has weathered it all.

Built in 1916, while North Dakota was under the leadership of Louis Benjamin Hanna, who was just the state’s 11th governor, the Warren Pony Truss Bridge served around 10 vehicles a day, just as long as those vehicles are under 28 tons.

The bridge has long fallen into disrepair and needs to be modernized, simply to handle larger farm equipment.

“It’s overdue because it’s narrow, it’s a truss, you can’t widen it, it has to be replaced. If you’re looking from a load perspective, it was still rated at 28 tons, so structurally it was pretty good, it’s just with vehicles getting bigger, farm implements getting wider it was getting more difficult to use this bridge,” said Morton County Engineer John Saiki.

He adds federal money and a 20% Morton County match will cover the nearly half a million-dollar price tag for the new, double-barrel box culvert bridge.

But unlike the town of Sims, which is classified as a ghost town, the Sims bridge will live on, thanks to Joel Johnson who led the efforts to preserve the bridge and have it placed behind the Sims Church, which is no spring chicken either at 136 years old.

“We don’t get a lot of things moved into Sims and even if it’s something antique you know, we like it, and it turned out so much better than I thought it would be. It looks so nice looking up at the Sims hill here and seeing this bridge so I think it’s quite a neat deal for Sims,” said Johnson.

After the bridge was removed it was slowly trucked about a mile down the road to its final resting place– behind the church. A small crowd of local residents even gathered to watch the historic event. One of them was Sherilyn Johnson, a member of the Sims Church.

“We are so excited that this is happening this is one of the last historical pieces that we are able to preserve and we are all about preserving our heritage and hour history,” said Mrs. Johnson.

The whole event took about two hours with workers carefully placing it on solid ground where it may stay for another century.

People KX News spoke with told us while the bridge will no longer serve vehicles, it’s a bridge for better things to come.

Residents say the bridge will now be used for social events such as after church coffee events, sing-a-longs and Bible studies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Lights and Sirens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lights and Sirens"

STEM Camp

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEM Camp"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/15"

Bridge Moving Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bridge Moving Day"

Williston Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Construction"

31:8 Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "31:8 Project"

MPS Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Plan"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss