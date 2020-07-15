Sims bridge to be preserved for years to come

Wednesday was moving day for the Sims bridge in Morton County, and with a couple of tugs of a chain, and a really big crane, it was off its piers where it sat for more than a century.

For 104 years, people have used the Sims bridge just north of Almont to cross tiny Sims creek.

Through heat, floods, blizzards and thunderstorms, the Sims bridge has weathered it all.

Built in 1916, while North Dakota was under the leadership of Louis Benjamin Hanna, who was just the state’s 11th governor, the Warren Pony Truss Bridge served around 10 vehicles a day, just as long as those vehicles are under 28 tons.

The bridge has long fallen into disrepair and needs to be modernized, simply to handle larger farm equipment.

“It’s overdue because it’s narrow, it’s a truss, you can’t widen it, it has to be replaced. If you’re looking from a load perspective, it was still rated at 28 tons, so structurally it was pretty good, it’s just with vehicles getting bigger, farm implements getting wider it was getting more difficult to use this bridge,” said Morton County Engineer John Saiki.

He adds federal money and a 20% Morton County match will cover the nearly half a million-dollar price tag for the new, double-barrel box culvert bridge.

But unlike the town of Sims, which is classified as a ghost town, the Sims bridge will live on, thanks to Joel Johnson who led the efforts to preserve the bridge and have it placed behind the Sims Church, which is no spring chicken either at 136 years old.

“We don’t get a lot of things moved into Sims and even if it’s something antique you know, we like it, and it turned out so much better than I thought it would be. It looks so nice looking up at the Sims hill here and seeing this bridge so I think it’s quite a neat deal for Sims,” said Johnson.

After the bridge was removed it was slowly trucked about a mile down the road to its final resting place– behind the church. A small crowd of local residents even gathered to watch the historic event. One of them was Sherilyn Johnson, a member of the Sims Church.

“We are so excited that this is happening this is one of the last historical pieces that we are able to preserve and we are all about preserving our heritage and hour history,” said Mrs. Johnson.

The whole event took about two hours with workers carefully placing it on solid ground where it may stay for another century.

People KX News spoke with told us while the bridge will no longer serve vehicles, it’s a bridge for better things to come.

Residents say the bridge will now be used for social events such as after church coffee events, sing-a-longs and Bible studies.