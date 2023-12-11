BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s more important than ever to keep our nurses confident in their abilities to provide life-saving care for patients.

That’s why Sanford Hospital is continually updating its health simulators, which will give nurses lifelike manikins to practice their skills on.

Marilyn Richter is a clinical educator who advocated to get a more updated infant simulation system. She says that this new machine can now simulate breathing, a heartbeat, movement, and crying — which makes a huge difference in the way nurses practice.

“They can come in and practice their skills here, get those what-ifs out of their system, and be able to do so without harming anybody,” she stated. “They can talk about it, and they can have providers here to talk about it. A lot of those specialties can practice all of these skills, and then they can take them back to the unit — and feel more confident and practiced when they have these incidents happen in real life.”

Each year, Sanford uses about $1.5 million in donations from the Sanford Foundation to support lifesaving measures such as these simulators.