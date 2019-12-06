Singing for a cause: Group wants to celebrate joy of the season, Toys for Tots

Holiday music and group singing are not limited by age, as a lively group of singers from Touchmark on West Century will prove Saturday, Dec. 7, at Kirkwood Mall.

The Touchmark Tempos will be performing holiday songs at the south court by Scheels starting at 10:30 a.m. The goal is to entertain holiday shoppers and draw attention to the Toys for Tots Drive going on at the mall until Dec. 15.

Vanessa Martell leads the intergenerational singing group of residents and staff from Touchmark.

“Many of us have so much to be grateful for this holiday season, but there are many families struggling here in our area,” said Touchmark Life Enrichment/Wellness Director Destiny Sisk. “We hope people will spread some joy for children in need by donating to the Toys for Tots Drive.”

Established in 1947, Toys for Tots is the U.S. Marine Corps’ premier community action program. It is the combined efforts of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. The mission today is the same as it was in 1947: To bring the joy of Christmas to America’s less fortunate children.

