Single-car crash on Highway 8 leaves two dead

A 31-year-old woman from Mandan and a 39-year-old man from Minot were pronounced dead following a rollover involving one vehicle on Highway 8 near New Town on Tuesday. A third passenger, a 23-year-old man from New Town, was injured in the crash as well.

Driving a 2006 GMC Envoy, the Mandan woman left the road, causing the vehicle to roll three to four times.

All three occupants were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the car.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, whereas the Minot man was taken by life flight to Trinity Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The New Town man was transported by ambulance to Trinity Hospital for his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The names of the people involved will be released after notifications are made to the family.