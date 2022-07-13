MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A single mother is hoping to help other families get their school-age kids ready for the year.

Goldie Collette is a mom, entrepreneur and event organizer. She’s hosting a back-to-school book bag drive in Minot and started collecting book bags and school supply donations on Wednesday.

The drive runs from now through Aug. 13.

Collette says she knows what it feels like to need the supplies, so she wants to help others.

“It makes me feel good because, at one point, I had to stand in these same lines and get help from others in the community and even go to food pantries and stuff so now that I’m in a little bit of a better position, this is my way of giving back,” said Collette.

Supplies can be dropped off at Dakari and Malagri’s Famous Lemonade, which is a store located right next to Lids in the Dakota Square Mall.

Cash donations can also be made and raffle tickets can also be bought to help the cause.

Raffle tickets cost $2 for one ticket and $5 for five.

The raffle drawing will be on Aug. 15. The grand prize winner will get a gift valued at over $100, second place is valued at $50 and third is valued at $25.

Collette says once the drive is over, she plans to have an event to give away all the collected supplies.