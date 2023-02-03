MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Painting can be a relaxing pastime, and this weekend, you can paint with friends about “Friends.”

Nature’s Nook Children’s Toys & Books will host the painting session in Minot, and the theme is all about the TV show, “Friends.”

This Saturday you can head to, The Spot’s second floor and get painting. It starts at 6 p.m., and it’s a sip and paint.

Included with your ticket is a painting of your choice, one beverage, and tacos. Teens are welcome with adults over the age of 18.

Deb Perry, Natures Nook Toys owner, said “So you can pick from four different paintings and you get to hang out and have fun taking photos in front of the backdrop and win great prizes, there is a trivia game raffle, just a fun night out.”

Walk-ins are always welcome, but purchasing tickets is the best option.