Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma says 15 residents have been nominated for Citizen of the Year.

Either Jim Rostad, Tim Baumann, David Anderson, Amy Smith, Tony Mueller, Chuck Betts, Roxy Corey, Jackie Jenson, James Dugas, Eric Locken, Heather Lier, Keli Rosselli-Sullivan, Derek Morse, Nick Cavallo or Chuck Kranz will be announced as the winner during Sipma’s State of the City address on Friday.

This is the second time the city will be honoring a resident with the title. Sipma said he was looking for someone who gives back to others.