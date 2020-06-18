Live Now
Sixth months later: a shift in hiring makes waves at the detention center

Local News

Up until January, the Burleigh Morton Detention Center was the only jail in the state to require a college degree or military experience to work as a corrections officer.

Not anymore.

Being 18 years old and a high school graduate is the new minimum requirement.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben says six months later, that change has proven its worth.

“Not everybody with a college degree is fit for a job like this. You know, there can still be good officers without a college degree,” shared new Detention Officer Daniel Magelky.

Magelky says he’s always been interested in working in law enforcement but finishing college hasn’t been in the cards.

“With having a family, it was kind of difficult to work full time, do college, you know, at night, when you’re trying to spend family time together. But when I saw that they changed the requirements to not having college anymore, I applied,” he explained.

He was hired in April alongside Hannah Miller. She’s been a member of the North Dakota National Guard for two years.

“Someone actually mentioned the job to me, one of my family members. And I’m getting my associates in criminal justice, so I thought it’d be the perfect opportunity,” Miller shared.

For these two, it’s all about being there for those that are sometimes forgotten behind bars and helping them to get back on the right track.

“Obviously education is important, and anytime you look at changing your qualifications, you’re always questioning, ‘Are we doing the right thing?’ But we knew that our applicant pool wasn’t very big, and so we felt like we had no choice but to try to increase that pool, and I think we accomplished that,” Sheriff Leben added.

“I wouldn’t be here if they didn’t, so I’m obviously a fan of it. I think as long as you have the characteristics and everything that the job requires, that’s all you really need,” Miller said.

Sheriff Leben couldn’t say exactly how many more people are applying this year, but he did say the agency recently spent a full four days interviewing 24 new potential officers.

“Back in the past, it seemed like we would be lucky if we had 1-2 per open position. Now we’re looking at more so, instead of 1-2, we’re looking at 2-3,” Sheriff Leben explained.

He says these days, there’s a lot more turnover in corrections than he remembers years ago. His hope is that people like Magelky and Miller keep applying to the Detention Center, and are inspired to make law enforcement a career.

“We just hired for deputy and four of those positions were all hired from detention, which that’s been a while since we’ve seen that trend,” Sheriff Leben shared.

He says the Detention Center has 10 open positions right now.

