MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Along with high temperatures, summer has brought hot economic growth to one local city.

Minot leaders have released the most recent numbers, showing how business is booming under the sun.

From bustling small businesses to rising tourism numbers, The Magic City continues to grow in almost every aspect, which brings more opportunity to the area.

“We’ve grown by 30% in the last 20 years. We’re at or near 50,000 people in the city of Minot limits,” said The Minot Area Chamber EDC‘s Economic Development Specialist, Mark Lyman. “And knowing those things, and knowing where we were 10, 20 years ago, an investor is going to say, ‘okay you’re a place I want to be at, you’re a place I want to invest in.'”

Minot’s taxable sales and purchases are up almost $37 million compared to last year’s first quarter. And local small business owners say it shows, with the influx of customers they’ve seen so far this year.

“It’s been really busy. We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of business with our airstream this summer and a lot of folks have been coming in,” said a Co-Owner of Prairie Sky Breads, Jazmine Schultz. “We had actually the biggest July we’ve ever had out of any month being open so far.”

“It’s been great. The whole couple weeks leading up to the fair was amazing,” said a Co-Owner of The Weekender Boutique, Shannon Knutson. “Fair week was crazy. And then, even after the Fair, sometimes we’ve had a lul in the past. But it’s continued”

The most recent unemployment rate shows Minot at 2.1%. Although it’s lower than the national average of 3.6%, some business owners say they are still having trouble finding permanent workers.

“It’s very hard to find people right now. We’ve got some people who are helping us out now and then but also have other jobs so they arent really looking to get on a regular schedule with us,” explained Knutson.

Economic experts say, as far as Minot’s real estate market goes, it’s still a sellers’ market. There were 37 fewer homes sold this year compared to last year’s first quarter, with the average selling price almost $27,000 higher this year.

The average age of a person living in the Magic City is lower 30s, which leaders say, shows promising continued growth.

“We are a younger community than we’ve ever been. About 33, 34 years old is the average person here in Minot,” said Lyman. “And that speaks to vibrancy, that speaks to families, that speaks to people with energy and excitement, a growing community. “

Minot has also already topped last year’s air travel numbers with more than 3,000 people flying into the Magic City this year compared to last.

Leaders hope the new projects in town like the new Trinity Health Campus, the Magic City Discovery Center, and Minot North High School will all continue adding to the city’s growth.