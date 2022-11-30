MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot residents and visitors will soon be able to ice skate under the lights of the Citizens Alley.

The Aksal Group, a property redevelopment company, has funded a temperature-controlled outdoor ice rink and it’s located right behind Guilty Sweets.

It’s completely free to use, but people have to bring their own skates.

The co-owner of the Aksal group says this rink is meant for leisure activities.

“This is in addition to the other outdoor activities offered in Minot, including the outdoor rinks put together by the Minot Park District. And this just gives people a different aspect. So it’s not really for older kids/high school really good hockey players per se. But more of those leisurely opportunities to come and enjoy the rink and for little kids and families,” said Jessica Ackerman, the co-owner of the Aksal Group.

The Citizens Alley Ice Rink will be open for public skating next Tuesday, December 6.

The Aksal Group received a 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

It will provide equipment like benches, skate mats, scoreboards, and hockey nets.