MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Skiing does not discriminate, and if you have the heart and joy of the North Dakota community behind you, anything is possible.

Over this past week, over a foot of snow fell on the Bismarck and Mandan area.

That fresh snow was great news for Huff Hills Ski Area.

And today, everyone took to the slopes, including those with disabilities.

Hope’s Vision worked with Dreams in Motion for Adaptive Ski Day at Huff Hills.

Volunteers from all over the area got their skis and snowboards out for a good cause.

They provided kids and adults with disabilities a chance to ski sitting down and partnered with a trained professional and volunteer.

It’s an event that provides so much joy to so many people.

Hope Reis, the Founder of Hope’s Vision, said, “I’m looking forward to seeing all the kids with different reactions and smiles as they go down the hill, especially for the first time. They absolutely love it.”

If you missed the event today, don’t worry!

There are plenty of activities throughout the year for everyone.

