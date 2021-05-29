Skyfest makes its way back to Ft. Stevenson State Park

It’s not a bird or a plane, instead its kites taking over the skies at Fort Stevenson State Park.

If you missed out today you still have a chance to see the sky show tomorrow and Monday.

The all-day event features small and large kites from all around the country as well as vendors, music, and various other activities to participate in.

KX News spoke to the founder of the festival who says she started it nearly 30-years ago as a way to simply enjoy the North Dakota weather.

“I mean look at this lake and location. We have to celebrate this. I had been out on the Oregon coast for a couple of summers and found festivals happening there and everybody having such a fun time. So, I went to the city here and said how about if we try something,” Skyfest Founder Deb Lenzen said.

All ages are invited to attend and you can bring your own kite out, rent one, or even make your own if you choose.