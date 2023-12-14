WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — As we welcome in the new year, the Williston airport has some new agreements to take you to one far-off place.

Down 95% from the pandemic, the Williston Basin International Airport wants to bring more airlines back to their airport.

It started more than two years ago with the city, but now, change is coming starting with one more additional flight to Minneapolis.

“The City of Williston Board of Commissioners adopted that air carrier incentive program, which in a nutshell really allows us as the city to waive rights and charges for air carriers and utilize things like minimum revenue guarantees as tools to help attract and incentivize additional air service to our airport,” said Anthony Dudas, the airport director for XWA.

Dudas explains what they need to know to make these agreements work.

“The airline offers what their estimated revenues and estimated expenditures are for that term of the agreement,t so January through June, and estimates if there is going to be a shortfall of revenue,” said Dudas.

For the current agreement SkyWest, which is contracted with Delta Airlines, has estimated there will be more than $1.3 million of revenue based on predicted travel numbers, airfare, fuel costs, and more.

But more numbers are needed before they sign on the dotted line.

“When we do continue through that term of that agreement, SkyWest reports back actual costs and actual revenues back to the city. At that point they determine if is a subsidy required for that service,” said Dudas.

He says SkyWest has continued to evolve its service since 2021, and one way they did so was by adding more seats to its planes. More than 70 seats for some. These planes will also have Wi-Fi and first-class seats available.

The new agreement will be from January 2024 to June 2024.

Williston Airport officials say they’re trying to get a non-stop route to Phoenix, Arizona.