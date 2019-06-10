Sleeping with a light or TV on may increase the chances of gaining weight in women

Sleeping with a light or TV on appears to be associated with an increased risk of weight gain and obesity.

That’s the conclusion of a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers found, among women, sleeping with a television or light on in the room was associated with gaining 11 pounds over a five-year period.

Further, the researchers found having the light or TV on during sleep leads to a 22 percent chance of becoming overweight and a 33 percent chance of becoming obese, she added.

Why? The study’s authors theorize exposure to artificial light at night (ALAN) may affect sleep quality which, in turn, could affect diet and physical activity.

Disruptions to the normal circadian rhythm may affect melatonin production, which plays a key role in sleep length and quality.

You can read the complete study here.