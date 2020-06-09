Sleepy Hollow Theatre goes digital for 2020 season

Even though Sleepy Hollow Theatre will not host on-stage performances this season, they ARE offering online classes.

Sleepy Hollow Theatre and Arts Park in Bismarck is known for its summer productions.

Hundreds of families come to watch every year, sit on the lawn and enjoy the evening shows.

Because production is put on hold for the 2020 season, online classes are now available, so actors can keep up with their skills in the offseason.

“We’re offering character movement, audition for monologues, playwriting, musical theater performance. We’re offering a Harry Potter class,” said Job Ethan Christenson, Artistic and Development Director at Sleepy Hollow Theatre.

Christenson says they want to move forward — so after July 4, they will begin productions, but for now, you can head HERE for information about their online classes.