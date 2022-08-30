BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are reminding you to lock your cars and take your valuables inside after a string of car break-ins here in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say they have seen an increase in reported car break-ins this month, and that usually means the crime is being done by the same person.

BPD says most car break-ins are a crime of opportunity, and they advise people to avoid leaving vehicle doors unlocked.

“A lot of times with thefts of motor vehicles you don’t see a door being popped open,” said Lieutenant Luke Gardiner. “You don’t see a window getting broken. It’s a crime of opportunity. Criminals are going around checking doors and when that door is open going into the car and taking valuables from the car.”

He also suggests bringing all valuables inside your house or hiding valuables under the seats.