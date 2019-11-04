Slim Chickens now open in Minot

MINOT — Chicken lovers rejoice… Minot has a new place for you to get your poultry fix.

Slim Chickens opened Monday and it’s located on South Broadway. A spokesperson said they were busy before they even opened the doors.

And though they have an overabundance of all things that cluck, they also offer a variety of salads. With 17 sauces to choose from, they said the cayenne ranch is one everyone should try.

One customer we spoke to said he’s going to be a returning customer.

“Honestly the friendly staff, the fresh food tastes really good. And plus the raspberry tea,” said Esker Roberts, Senior Airman.

This is the first Slim Chickens in North Dakota.

