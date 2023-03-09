MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some students are spending their spring break in the animal kingdom.

The Roosevelt Park Zoo is holding a School’s Out Day Camp on Thursday and Friday.

Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are able to explore special activities as a way to foster imagination and learn about different animals.

The zoo educator says he hopes the children gain a new understanding of animals at the zoo.

“They do all sorts of fun activities, like meeting our ambassador animals, they do crafts, we play games, we also do lessons about the animals as well so they get to learn about the animals at the zoo too. I hope that they learn more about our animals and ways o help protect them and know that it is important to have them for the future as well as be able to connect too.,” said Zoo Educator, Travis Heil.

If your child missed this camp, the Roosevelt Park Zoo will also have a summer camp open for kids from toddlers to eighth grade.

The price of the camp depends on the age and grade level of your children.