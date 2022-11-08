MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As most of the state prepares for a big snow event this week, it’s important to know how to safely drive in the snow.

Nearly 900 people are killed and nearly 76,000 people are injured each year in vehicle crashes during snow or sleet, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

And the Community Outreach Officer with the Minot Police Department says it’s important to stay safe while driving, especially when it snows.

“People don’t give themselves enough time to slow down and stop, or if they’re at an intersection for example they might not stop far enough back behind the vehicle in front of them and get pushed into other vehicles causing chain reaction type crashes. So the best advice I can give is slow down, take your time, if you can avoid being on the roads altogether, that’s the best answer,” said Aaron Moss.

Officer Moss says on Monday, there were about 40 car crashes reported throughout Minot alone.