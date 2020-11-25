Slumberland Furniture donates 10 mattresses to Minot Public School Foundation

A few students in the Magic City will have one more thing to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.

Slumberland Furniture donated 10 mattresses to the Minot Public School Foundation. It’s through their 40 Winks Foundation, which provides a bed, mattress and bed frame to nonprofits, helping those who need it most.

The Executive Director of the Minot Public School Foundation says now it’s one less thing they have to worry about.

“The students and the families are so excited and appreciative to have these beds coming to their homes. Some kids might have been sleeping on the ground, or on the couch, or maybe in mom or dad’s bed because they didn’t have their own and it’s just going to help them focus on a good night’s rest and getting ready for school,” said Danielle Rued, Executive Director of the Minot Public School Foundation.

This month alone, Slumberland has given a total of 20 beds to nonprofits, throughout the area.