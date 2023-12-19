BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every December, Slumberland Furniture has its biggest bedding event of the year and does it all without selling a single mattress or boxspring.

Throughout the month, they will donate 2,000 mattresses and box spring sets to nonprofit partners throughout the communities they serve.

The Home for the Holidays program began in 1993. Since then, Slumberland has donated more than 40,000 new mattresses and box springs to deserving families.

Those with Slumberland use the annual event as a way to make sure kids have what they need, because, as they state, you can’t really do anything well without a good night’s sleep.

“Home for the Holidays is a program that Slumberland started,” explained Store Manager Rebecca Lawson, “and this is their 32nd year. There was a need for getting kids off the floors and into beds. There are too many kids that are sleeping on the floor. It helps them get a better night’s sleep, so they’re doing better in school. Overall, it’s a great program to help kids.”

In Bismarck, Slumberland will donate 15 mattress sets, linens, and pillows to Community Action.

“We have been partnering with Community Action for the last several years,” Lawson stated. “They come to us with the name of the kids and the ages.”

In addition, quilts made by Trinity Lutheran church’s quilting group are also being donated

“Our mission is to offer comfort for children,” stated Trinity Lutheran Quilters Pat Murray and Beverly Blumhagen. “Hopefully they can be wrapped in love. It’s just so wonderful to be able to help others, and rewarding to know that some little kid is going to have a blanket to be nice and warm when he goes to bed at night.”

The biggest takeaway from the program is helping those in need. They say it makes them feel ‘warm and wonderful’.