Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Small Business Administration declares economic disaster funds for North Dakota

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has declared an economic disaster in North Dakota in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The declaration makes available Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for businesses suffering substantial economic injury due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Substantial economic injury means the business is unable to meet its obligations and pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses. EIDLs provide the necessary working capital to help small businesses survive until normal operations resume after a disaster. The deadline for applying for EIDL funding is Dec. 21, 2020. 

With the passage of the supplemental appropriation, the SBA was provided funding to distribute through its disaster relief program. These loans can be used for the following purposes:

  • Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid due to the disaster’s impact.  
  • Up to $2M per business 
  • May be able to pay back over a 30-year term depending on borrower ability to repay 
  • Applicants must not have credit readily available elsewhere  

“This declaration allows access to federal funds to help those North Dakota businesses experiencing losses due to the novel coronavirus,” said Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer. “The Commerce Department will continue to work to find funding sources to mitigate the losses businesses are suffering in this uncertain time.” 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"

SVAS Adoptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "SVAS Adoptions"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Children and Anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children and Anxiety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader (supersized)"

KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at Noon- Lawmaker makes case to end property tax"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast"

A very slick morning commute

Thumbnail for the video titled "A very slick morning commute"

FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON

Thumbnail for the video titled "FATAL ACCIDENT WILLISTON"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge