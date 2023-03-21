BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Small business owners from across the state were at the capitol building on Tuesday, in an effort to make their voices heard on the issues impacting them.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) hosted Small Business Day in Bismarck as a way to let legislators know what’s important to our local economy.

According to North Dakotan small business owners, they would like to see tax reform, paid family medical leave, and workforce shortages addressed — and the State Director wants members and nonmembers to know there is someone who is speaking up for small business owners in the state on both the local and national levels.

“It is hard to get people here, to come and take time off their business,” stated NFIB Director, Alison Ritter. “We actually have a business owner that wanted to show up today, but because he had someone call in sick, he had to stick around. And he had to run his business. And so, business owners are busy running their business and so that’s why it’s important to have an organization like us, who advocates on their behalf.”

The North Dakota Chapter of NFIB has about 2,100 members.