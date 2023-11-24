BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Crafty Ladies is one of many small businesses located in the Gateway Mall in Bismarck, and just like other stores, they are gearing up for the busiest time of the year.

“We’ve got a lot of people coming in for Christmas gifts, custom-made Christmas gifts. Memory bears from loved ones who have passed. We make special gifts for them,” said the owner of Crafty Ladies, Pam Fenoff.

Fenoff says that customers will bring in loved ones’ clothing and items like memory bears and pillows can be made from them.

The crafts don’t just stop at memory items though.

“We have a lot of custom crafts we can make geared towards the holidays. So if you need decor for your home, not just a gift for someone, but decor for your home, greeting cards,” Fenoff said.

She adds that the holiday season seems to get people in the door and that she definitely sees an uptick in sales this time of year.

“The Gateway Mall is usually pretty quiet here generally. We’re always trying to promote the mall and the shops that are here. But sales have definitely picked up the last few weeks. And that makes everybody happier here,” Fenoff explained.

With the holiday season comes preparation, sometimes, a lot of preparation.

“We kind of start promoting holiday crafts and things and preparing to have them available as kits and projects back in the summer. There’s some discussion with the women that help me here you know, what types of things are we seeing at other stores, maybe online, and see what’s popular and kind of gear our things toward that,” Fenoff said.

Whether you visit Crafty Ladies or one of the other storefronts, remember Gateway Mall this holiday season.

For more information on Crafty Ladies and the Gateway Mall, visit their website here.