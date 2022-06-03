MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Small businesses are appreciated in North Dakota because these shops represent the charm of many towns.

Shopping local not only will help the local economy but also brings a sense of hometown pride.

Rest assured, your business does not go unnoticed by the owners.

“Well that’s the super fun part, like I say, is it’s the personal contact you have with your customers, and a lot of them with me being here so long, their children were real small and now they are adults so I’m getting the second generation,” said Central Avenue Variety Owner Dale Ganske.

Ganske says if interested feel free to stop in or shop online on the Central Avenue Variety Facebook page.