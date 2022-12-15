MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — As we continue to experience winter storms and blizzard conditions across most of the state, many businesses, organizations, and schools have closed.

But for some businesses who depend on local sales to stay in business, that’s not an option.

Lauren Davis shows us two small businesses that are weathering the storm.

As most people hunker down and brace for the weather, some small businesses are staying open.

“We need, we need the money. We’re a local business so we depend on sales, local sales, and that’s the main reason why. Perks of shopping at a local business are pretty simple. The money stays in the community and gets resent in the community,” said Dylan Lee, the manager of Budget Music & Video.

Budget Music & Video has been open for 45 years, and Lee says what sets them apart, is that they are still a music store, which is rare to find these days.

But they also have other items that cater to everyone’s needs.

“We do more than just music too. We sell records and CDs and have large selections of used of both of those. But we do movies, new and used, we do all kinds of collectibles and posters, and all kinds of other stuff,” said Lee.

And they aren’t the only store that’s open.

Main Street Books has been open during the snow event, but with shorter hours.

A store employee says people should consider reading a book as a way to pass the time while they’re at home.

“As long as people are staying safe, I think that having books on hand, books to reach for rather than the tv remote, is really nice. Especially if you haven’t been reading in a while, why not pick one up when it’s snowy out and can’t do much else,” said Lindsey Bertsch, the events and marketing coordinator at Main Street Books.

The road conditions may be keeping some visitors out, but business has been slower than usual, compared to last year.

“Business has been slower than usual this season. I think that last year we had a really good year ’cause people were first coming out after Covid. But we’ve still got 10 days left for Christmas so we’re hoping that we’ve got a lot of people trying to shop last minute who want to come in,” said Bertsch.

Both Main Street Books and Budget Music & Video sell a variety of items and there’s something for everyone, which makes them perfect places to shop for Christmas gifts.

December is retail’s biggest month of the year for sales and every day counts, especially for our small businesses.