Fire Monday caused minor damage to the attic and roof of a house in northwest Minot.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4:45 p.m. of smoke coming from a home in the 400 block of 21st Street Northwest.

When crews arrived, they worked to access a small space in the attic to find the source of the smoke and extinguish it. Fire damage was limited to a portion of the roof.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.