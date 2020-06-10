Small fire Tuesday night at Bismarck’s Dvorak Motors

A small fire broke out at the Bismarck Dvorak Motors shop late Tuesday evening.

Around 10:07 p.m., a passerby reported fire coming from the business’ shop door on Airport Road

The Bismarck Fire Department responded and discovered heavy smoke and fire in the shop.

Crews had the blaze extinguished in eight minutes and then remained on scene to complete ventilation operations due to smoke infiltration into other areas of the building.

Bismarck fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was likely related to an electric go-cart that had been plugged in to charge overnight in the shop area.

No one was in the shop at the time of the fire.