Small gyms taking a hit from coronavirus

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, many businesses fear another shutdown is on the way.

According to an industry estimate, about 25 percent of all gyms, fitness clubs and other exercise services may be closed by December due to the pandemic and the limitations on how many people are allowed inside.

The owner of Spectrum Fitness in Minot says they have seen a decline in business, mostly canceled appointments because of sick clients. She says she hopes it doesn’t come to another shutdown like it did in March but if so, they have a plan.

“During our last closure with our fitness pieces, we did a lot of online stuff. So our paying members, we did a private hang out group with them on Google so every class time, we kept the exact same class schedule. We did Google hangouts. Most of our members do have equipment at home and we rented our bikes out for those that didn’t,” said owner Rachelle Sian.

She says they’re operating at about 30 percent capacity now for some of the classes.