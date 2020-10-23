Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Small gyms taking a hit from coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As coronavirus cases continue to rise across the state, many businesses fear another shutdown is on the way.

According to an industry estimate, about 25 percent of all gyms, fitness clubs and other exercise services may be closed by December due to the pandemic and the limitations on how many people are allowed inside.

The owner of Spectrum Fitness in Minot says they have seen a decline in business, mostly canceled appointments because of sick clients. She says she hopes it doesn’t come to another shutdown like it did in March but if so, they have a plan.

“During our last closure with our fitness pieces, we did a lot of online stuff. So our paying members, we did a private hang out group with them on Google so every class time, we kept the exact same class schedule. We did Google hangouts. Most of our members do have equipment at home and we rented our bikes out for those that didn’t,” said owner Rachelle Sian.

She says they’re operating at about 30 percent capacity now for some of the classes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

How winter precipitation types are formed

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND

Native American Grant

NDC OCT 22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss