Small oil spill reported near Parshall Sunday; all product recovered

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil and gas development infused $2.8 billion into New Mexico coffers during the 2020 fiscal year and marked its second-highest total revenue ever reported despite a global price war and plummeting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a spill which occurred Sunday, January 31 at the Parshall 52-1114H well, about 3 miles northwest of Parshall, North Dakota. 

EOG Resources, Inc reported Sunday that 300 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure within containment on location. At the time of reporting all product had been recovered.

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to location and will monitor the investigation and any continued remediation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

After the Whistle: Mic'd Up w/ Minot Girl's Basketball

After the Whistle: Champion in Archery

Videos show Rochester officers pepper-spraying 9-year-old

Local organ donor saves five lives

After the Whistle: Girl's Wrestling

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/1

A very warm start to the new week with an Arctic plunge ahead

Wild Horses

NDC FEB 1

Plays of the week

Peyton Tuhy

Car accidents up in Minot

Planning grant money available

America's Favorite Pet

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Radon testing in schools

Make-a-Wish: Case

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News