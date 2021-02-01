Small oil spill reported near Parshall Sunday; all product recovered

FILE – In this April 24, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. Oil and gas development infused $2.8 billion into New Mexico coffers during the 2020 fiscal year and marked its second-highest total revenue ever reported despite a global price war and plummeting demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a spill which occurred Sunday, January 31 at the Parshall 52-1114H well, about 3 miles northwest of Parshall, North Dakota.

EOG Resources, Inc reported Sunday that 300 barrels of produced water and 50 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure within containment on location. At the time of reporting all product had been recovered.

A North Dakota Oil and Gas inspector has been to location and will monitor the investigation and any continued remediation.