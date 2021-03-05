Small oil spills reported near Alamo, McGregor, both in Williams County

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, photo a pump jack operates in an oil field in the Permian Basin in Texas. The world may be heading into an oversupply of oil, and that possibility is hanging over members of the OPEC cartel, which will meet later this week to decide whether to further cut production to boost prices. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP, File)

Two small oil spills have been reported in Williams County.

One release occurred March 2 at the CPEUSC DOIS 7-19-18-158N-98W TFH well, about 14 miles southeast of Alamo.

Crescent Point Energy U.S. Corp. reported Wednesday 500 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure or malfunction. The oil was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. At the time of the report, 500 barrels of oil had been recovered and hauled away.

On March 4, Liberty Resources notified the state of a release occurring at the ND STATE 158-95-16-9-3MBH well site, located 12 miles south of McGregor.

Liberty Resources reported 250 barrels of crude oil were released inside a lined containment area following an equipment failure. At the time of the report, cleanup were under way.

A state inspector has been to the two locations and will monitor any additional cleanup required in the incidents.