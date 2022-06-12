Around 2:19 PM, this afternoon a small plane crash in Minot was reported.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 2007 Cessna 172N single-engine aircraft was attempting to take off at the Minot International Airport.

A 24-year-old male student pilot was unable to get the aircraft fully airborne and crashed.

The aircraft received major damage upon impact on the runway.

The pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported to Trinity Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA.