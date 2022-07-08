MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City Equality Association is celebrating its four-year anniversary with a number of events this weekend.

The nonprofit aims to educate and support the LBGQT2S+ and its allies during its Pride Festival.

Magic City Equality is a group that embraces diversity in the mid-central and northwestern parts of the state. Organizers within the association say they work to provide unique events designed to instill pride, love and peace throughout communities.

“It’s great to see people coming together, being in a positive, loving accepting environment, people being who they want to be, being with their friends and being themselves,” said Shannon Krueger, executive board member for Magic City Quality.

Pride events have existed in big cities for decades, but the presence in rural America has grown significantly over the years.

Krueger says its inclusivity is key, and it’s important across the world — including small-town USA.

“With recent national events, I think it’s even more important to show that we do have a presence here, we are here for people who need us, we are here for people who need to feel a sense of belonging, and who need to feel that they do have allies and they do have support right here in little old Minot,” said Krueger.

Kicking off the festival with a Pride Pub Crawl Friday night, and the event will continue Saturday with a family-friendly event downtown. Then later, the popular drag show is taking place at the Grand Hotel.

The event will end on Sunday with a Drag Brunch and a Pride Picnic at Oak Park.

Krueger said, “We need something that serves families, youth, plus adults so that everybody can come together.”

Kreuger added that through donations and events like this, Magic City Equality can be a part of North Dakota’s vision for change, and can continue to provide college scholarships and youth help groups throughout the state.