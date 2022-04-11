Easter weekend travel may be up in the air as the Spring snowstorm hits North Dakota — and small towns on Highway 83 could be feeling it the most.

The maintenance director in Max joked that he jinxed the storm by taking the snowplow off the tractor before May first this year.

Today, he said goodbye to early Spring as he put the plow back on in preparation for the storm.

He says smaller towns are usually first responders for stranded cars and people on Highway 83 during severe weather conditions, and he urged people to follow the weather advisories.

“If there is no travel advised, please stay home because someone is going to have to come get you if you get stranded,” said Don Krebsbach.

According to weather predictions, the temperatures may not rise above freezing until next week, resulting in questionable road conditions throughout the holiday weekend.

Even though Max is a town of only 400 people, Krebsbach said they are prepared to take people in, in case of an emergency.

“We don’t have a hotel in this town but if people get stranded, we do have cots and blankets and stuff that they can stay at city hall,” said Krebsbach.

