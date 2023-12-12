MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department uses Axon fleet dash cameras in all of its vehicles and the subscription with the company is set to expire in about a year.

This leaves them with a decision whether to continue with the company or sign on with a different one.

By staying with the same provider, the Minot PD says they’ll be able to avoid various scenarios that will cost them time.

“I think anybody can understand once you start using multiple systems for multiple different things it becomes very cumbersome on the user and to manage. And the fact that we have all of our digital evidence in one platform to include our in-car camera video system. It is very important, it is time efficient for our personnel to manage that volume you mentioned how much is coming in,” said Captain Justin Sundheim of the Minot Police Department.

So what are these cameras used for?

“Everybody has a camera usually attached to their hip or in their pocket. For evidentiary purposes, our cases are more and more complex and the expectations have grown to include that video evidence as well. They help our cases to be able to show juries and judges and everybody else cases like through the prosecution type part of the judicial system what was happening on the scene,” said Sundheim.

But, what are the benefits of having both a dash camera and a body camera?

“The biggest difference between these cameras the fleet cameras in the car and the body camera, is the fleet cameras will upload automatically every four hours, the body camera only uploads once I dock it at the end of the day,” said Officer Adelman of the Minot Police Department.

Officer Adelman trains new officers and he says it’s just extra helpful to be able to have eyes, everywhere.

“It is helpful to be able to have their camera also paired to this. Where I can have the front camera, the back camera, my body camera, and then also their body camera all kind of paired to the same program. It just makes it easier to keep everything together,” said Adelman.

All that video footage being recorded every day gets uploaded to the cloud.

Saving videos for the body camera is done the same way as fleet cameras on the laptop.

City Council approved Axon fleet cameras upgrade in the years 2025-2029 using the future budget.

If the offer is signed by Axon before the end of 2024, a lower price will be paid for this system.

This new agreement will cost a total of more than $262,000 which includes upgrades for 22 camera systems to help keep Minot safe.