BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Central Dakota Communications Center got a report of a large amount of black smoke and flames coming from the roof of the CHI St. Alexius Medical Center.

According to a news release, the Bismarck Fire Department was sent out to investigate. Fire crews reported seeing a column of black smoke near the location, and the first arriving crew got to the building to find the smoke originating from the hospital’s smokestack.

The first fire crew then established command and went inside to investigate. Here, they got in touch with facility management — who said they were running a calibration of a newly installed diesel-fueled boiler system.

Crews continued to investigate and confirmed that there were no other sources of fire or smoke in the building or on the roof.