Smokey the Bear challenge for North Dakota kids

Local News

North Dakota kids have a new challenge, thanks to the state’s Forest Department and Smokey the Bear.

As a way to spread awareness to kids about fire prevention, the Flat Smokey Challenge is giving kids a chance to get creative.

It’s easy as 1, 2, 3: Parents print the Flat Smokey out, kids color and cut him out then take a picture or video of him practicing fire safety.

“You know you can put him next to a paper mache campfire or something you want. Then you send a picture to the North Dakota Fire Service Facebook page and we will actually send free Smokey Bear swag to you,” shared the North Dakota Forest Service Outreach Manager Aubrey Davis.

Smokey the Bear will be turning 77 years old this coming August.

You can find the Flat Smokey at this link:

https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/ndfs/documents/copy_of_flat_smokey_final_editable.pdf

